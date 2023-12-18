Former Rep. George Santos Hints There Are “Cages” Inside of House Office Buildings

Former Rep. George Santos, in his most recent post on X, has hinted there are secret sex “cages” inside of the House office buildings.

In response to an ‘overconfident’ Business Insider reporter, Santos shared, “You seem too confident here… should we be looking for some videos from you in the cages?”

He continued, “You know that what happens in the cages doesn’t stay there, right?”

Santos’s comments were in response to Business Insider’s senior politics reporter Bryan Metzger taking a jab at people who were not in the know about how many Senate hearing rooms are located inside of the Capitol.

You seem to confident here… should we be looking for some videos from you in the cages? You know that what happens in the cages don’t stay there right? LOL https://t.co/zhQ4Mh7Q4r — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 18, 2023

In response to Santos’s comments, Metzger responded, “Huh?”

He later shared that he was told that the “cages” are storage rooms inside the house office buildings.

ive been informed that they are storage spaces in the house office buildings. anyways — bryan metzger (@metzgov) December 18, 2023

Santos, however, isn’t the first person on the Hill to claim there are cages.

Semafor reported three sources have shared they have heard rumors of “shenanigans” occurring inside the office storage area, too.

Per Semafor: