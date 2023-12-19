Former NFL Player Gets LIT UP and Reminded of his Greatest Professional Failure After Making Racist Comment About White People in Football – Then He Tries Playing the Victim

Former NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall set the sports world ablaze on Monday with a racist remark on X bashing white people involved in football. While the corporate media ignored Mendenhall’s comment, social media lit up the former player and brought back his most painful moment as a professional in the process.

Mendenhall, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals, was triggered over white players analyzing football on television and decided to weigh in. He said they should shut up because they are “not even good at football.”

Mendenhall next called for replacing the Pro Bowl with a Black vs. White Bowl, assuming the Blacks would dominate. He then said he was better than the White’s “goat.”

Tom Brady and the NFL’s current best running back Christian McCaffery from the 49ers (who is white) were unavailable for comment.

I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

Not surprisingly, Mendenhall got lit up on social media for his disgusting comment. Many took time to remind Mendenhall of his greatest professional failure: fumbling away the 2011 Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers.

To add insult to injury, the player who caused the fumble was Packers legend Clay Matthews, who happens to be a white guy. Mendenhall refuses to acknowledge to this day he threw away the Steelers’ seventh Super Bowl.

Here are some of the most brutal posts:

what side is drafting Osama bin Laden? pic.twitter.com/Qu9GlpJcOP — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 19, 2023

They’ll do that when you acknowledge the fact that you cost Pittsburgh a championship in Super Bowl 45. — King McFrost ♐ (@SteelersGuy91) December 18, 2023

When, the only reason people know your name is because you’re the guy who fumbled in the Super Bowl.

You become a miserable racist POS pic.twitter.com/n0mz5B4bCi — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 18, 2023

Lol. You’re just salty because you got lit up by a blonde white guy and lost the Super Bowl. We always knew you were a soft candy ass little boy, but didn’t know you were racist too. pic.twitter.com/BHg9w5S4qG — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) December 18, 2023

You fumbled this post like a Super Bowl carry — Footy Chancellor (@FootyChancellor) December 18, 2023

Did you check with your daddy to make sure it was ok to tweet this? pic.twitter.com/w52HfNfNUA — RELA (@itzzSKL) December 18, 2023

You quit football at 26 for a reason… a couple years after a white boy made you fumble a Super Bowl away… — ♕ (@ItsStillHeinz) December 18, 2023

“I’m better than ur goat.” The best running back in the NFL right now is white, and Christian McCaffrey has had an infinitely better career than you. — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) December 18, 2023

I’m sick of racists like you.

This world will never grow and be truly colorblind with shallow and pathetic comments like yours. — Jimmy D (@Uncle_JimmyD) December 18, 2023

After getting destroyed in the comments, Mendenhall tried playing the victim and doubled down on his insanely racist post.

Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game. We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash? You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

It’s safe to say Mendenhall lacks any self-awareness and is completely blinded by his narcissism. Just imagine if a former white player had made a remotely similar comment.