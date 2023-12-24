Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Receives Sentence in New York Child Sex Abuse Case Involving a 9-Year-Old

Steve Pigeon, the former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman, was sentenced to 364 days in jail after admitting to the sexual abuse of a child more than seven years ago.

The former political figure had pleaded guilty last month to one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D violent felony.

The case, which took a significant toll on the local community, came to a resolution when Pigeon, 63, received his sentence early Friday morning.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn underlined the gravity of the crime, which occurred between November and December 2016, and involved a child who was 9-year-old at the time, 2WGRZ reported.

Justice William Boller of the State Supreme Court accepted a plea agreement, endorsed by the victim’s family. District Attorney Flynn noted that this decision was made to avoid subjecting the victim to the stress of testifying in court.

In a sincere and moving statement read by prosecutors during the sentencing, the victim, who was a child when the crime occurred, expressed the profound impact the abuse had on her life, stating, “He took away practically my whole childhood… I wish that Gerald Steven Pigeon would spend the rest of his life in prison for what he did to me, but we don’t always get exactly what we want.”