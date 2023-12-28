Florida Democrat Under Investigation For Violating Campaign Finance Laws

Florida Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is under investigation for violating campaign finance laws.

According to the House Ethics Committee, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick over allegations she used taxpayer funds for campaign advertising.

“In accordance with House Rule XI, clause 3, and Committee Rules 10(a)(2) and 17A, the Committee unanimously voted to establish an Investigative Subcommittee. Pursuant to the Committee’s action, the Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct in the performance of her duties or the discharge of her responsibilities, with respect to allegations that she may have violated campaign finance laws and regulations in connection with her 2022 special election and/or 2022 re-election campaigns; failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office.” the House Ethics Committee said in a statement.

“The Honorable Andrew R. Garbarino will serve as the Chair of the Investigative Subcommittee, and the Honorable Chrissy Houlahan will serve as the Ranking Member. The other two members of the Investigative Subcommittee are the Honorable Cliff Bentz and the Honorable Troy A. Carter,” the Committee said.

“The Committee has determined to take this action following receipt of a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics regarding this matter. The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the Ethics Committee Chairman said.

According to MSNBC, the House Ethics Committee unanimously voted to open an investigation into Cherfilus-McCormick.

WATCH: