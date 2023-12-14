“F**k You!… You’re a Spineless Coward and You’re a B*tch!” – UFC Champ Colby Covington Dunks on Lebron James for Sh*tting on America (VIDEO)

As reported earlier by Cullen Linebarger – The most annoying NBA player of all time decided to take a dump on America this week.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James pulled his latest despicable stunt while attending USC’s basketball game versus Long Beach State on Sunday. His son Bronny made his debut for the Trojans after collapsing on the court back in July during practice.

James entered the Galen Center while the National Anthem was playing. In the video below, most of the arena is singing and standing.

But instead of showing some basic patriotism, James decided to plop his rear on the bench and ignore the music.

On Wednesday, during UFC 296 media day, Colby Covington responded to Lebron’s latest anti-American stunt.

Covington left the stage then came back and delivered a verbal beatdown on Lebron James.

Colby Covington: “If you hate America so much. And you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars. leave it or come deal with me. You can go to China, go to these sweatshops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay them pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*ck you, Ladrom James, you’re a coward! You’re a spineless coward! And you’re a bitch!

Covington speaks for millions of Americans.

Via Midnight Rider and MAGAPatriotWill.