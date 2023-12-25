In First Message Since October 7 Terror Attacks on Israel, Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Remains Defiant and Delutional

On Monday, in his first public message since the October 7 terror attacks on Israeli civilians, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar remains defiant.

He also wildly inflates the terror group’s “achievements” in the war.

In his message, Sinwar said Hamas is facing a “fierce, violent and unprecedented battle” against Israel. But he delusionally claims the terror group was on its way to crushing the Israel Defense Forces.

The Times of Israel reports:

Sinwar falsely claimed that the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, had “targeted” over 5,000 Israeli soldiers and officers, and killed about third of them — that is, over 1,500. The actual figure of IDF deaths is one-tenth of what the terror leader alleged. According to the IDF, 156 soldiers have so far been killed in the ground operation in Gaza. Over 300 members of the security forces were killed in Hamas’s initial October 7 onslaught. The terror leader also gave inflated claims of the number of Israeli soldiers injured in the war, and the amount of Israeli military equipment that has been destroyed. He claimed that around 3,500 troops were seriously wounded or disabled, whereas that figure according to the IDF stands at less than 200.

News outlet Al-Jazeera, which originally published Sinwar’s message to the head and members of Hamas’ political bureau, ultimatley removed some of Sinwar’s outlandish claims.

Al-Jazeera removed from its website a report regarding a long and detailed message Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar recently sent to the head and members of Hamas’ political bureau, regarding the fighting in Gaza. In the message, from which the Qatari-owned news site shared… pic.twitter.com/2TD8xbwMol — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) December 25, 2023

Sinwar remains Israel’s most wanted for the October 7th attack.