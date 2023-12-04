Cry-Bully Reporter Taylor Lorenz Complains About Being Shadowbanned on Fascist Social Media

William Shakespeare meant exactly this when he wrote, “Hoist with his own petard.”

Cry bully and far-left reporter Taylor Lorenz has recently voiced her frustrations about what many conservatives have experienced for many years: being shadowbanned on social media.

Lorenz’s encounter with this form of censorship occurred on far-left “Threads,” a knock-off version of X/Twitter, owned by fascist Mark Zuckerberg.

Last week, Lorenz shared a post on Threads discussing a cover story from the New York Post.

The cover story delves into the concerning trend of Meta’s Instagram algorithm promoting images related to anorexia to teenage girls who are struggling with eating disorders.

Lorenz took to Threads to criticize what she perceived as hypocrisy in the New York Post’s criticism of Meta, referencing the fact that they published similar content to the “thinspo” images they were condemning on Meta’s platforms.

However, the drama unfolded when her account was locked.

This prompted Lorenz to write, “I posted the cover of yesterday’s NY Post to Threads, talking about how hypocritical the NY Post is in their criticism of Meta when they published the same ‘thinspo’ images they’re bashing Meta for.”

According to Lorenz, she was unable to access her Instagram account until she deleted the contentious Thread post. She later received a notification warning her of an impending shadowban.

“What did Threads do? Locked me out of my IG account until I deleted the Thread and sent this message to my Threads acct saying they’re going to shadowban me.”

“Absolutely insane levels of censorship where we can’t even discuss the media’s coverage of Meta on Meta’s own apps!” Lorenz wrote.

“How are we supposed to critique the media or cover the media when Meta essentially bans all discussion of certain stories and topics? It’s terrible for free expression and I wish more people in the media held Meta to account for their dangerously blunt moderation tactics.”

“Just to be extra clear: this isn’t some sort of conspiracy where Meta is trying to shut down discussion of a news story about them. It’s a consequence of their heavy automated moderation. This is just another example of why I think Threads overly blunt moderation isn’t good. We should have more free expression and room for nuance when discussing the news.”

The censor czar gets censored. This must be very traumatic for her.