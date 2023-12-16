Far-left Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Developing a $270 Million Fortress in Hawaii with a Massive Underground Bunker and an Escape Hatch

Far-left Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, is building a massive compound on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, featuring an escape hatch and a massive doomsday underground bunker.

The striking details of Zuckerberg’s secretive Hawaiian project have emerged following a WIRED investigation, citing sources and documents obtained through public records requests.

With an estimated total cost exceeding $270 million, Zuckerberg’s fortress boasts a 5,000-square-foot subterranean bunker with living spaces, mechanical rooms, and a ladder to an above-ground escape hatch.

The sense of fortress-like security is heightened by the inclusion of ‘blind doors’—portals designed to seamlessly blend with walls. Authenticated access control via keypads and soundproofing are additional features.

Plans for the site suggest a private escape, with the compound poised to offer self-sufficiency through its own water tank system and food production across its sprawling 1,400 acres.

WIRED reported:

Nobody working on this project is allowed to talk about what they’re building. Almost anyone who passes compound security—from carpenters to electricians to painters to security guards—is bound by a strict nondisclosure agreement, according to several workers involved in the project. And, they say, these agreements aren’t a formality. Multiple workers claim they saw or heard about colleagues removed from the project for posting about it on social media. Different construction crews within the site are assigned to separate projects and workers are forbidden from speaking with other crews about their work, sources say. “It’s fight club. We don’t talk about fight club,” says David, one former contract employee. WIRED has agreed to withhold his real name because he was not authorized to speak to the press. “Anything posted from here, they get wind of it right away.” Another former site worker, who we will call John, says he was told that another member of his construction company was fired for allegedly sharing a picture of the project on Snapchat. He’s heard similar stories from other crews. John says the “very strict” enforcement of NDAs has made workers on-site unwilling to “take the chance to get caught even taking a picture.” The project is so huge that a not-insignificant share of the island is bound by the NDA. But everyone here knows who is behind it. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, who bought the land in a series of deals beginning in August 2014.

Speculation abounds as to why one of the world’s richest individuals would build a massive compound with such intricate security measures. The construction of Zuckerberg’s fortress is a private matter protected by NDAs and shielded by high walls.

What does Zuckerberg know that we don’t?