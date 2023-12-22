Far-Left Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Hit with Ethics Complaint For Omitting Portions of Husband’s Income on Disclosure Forms

Joe Biden’s Marxist Supreme Court Justice appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson “repeatedly failed to disclose that her husband received income from medical malpractice consulting fees,” according to a letter sent to the Judicial Conference by the Center for Renewing America.

“We know this by Justice Jackson’s own admission in her amended disclosure form for 2020, filed when she was nominated to the Supreme Court, that ‘some of my previously filed reports inadvertently omitted’ her husband’s income from ‘consulting on medical malpractice cases,’” said the letter, written by the think tank’s leader Russ Vought.

According to Fox News, Vought said in the letter that “Jackson has not even attempted to list the years for which her previously filed disclosures omitted her husband’s consulting income. Instead, in her admission of omissions on her 2020 amended disclosure form (filed in 2022), Justice Jackson provided only the vague statement that ‘some’ of those past disclosures contained material omissions.”

Fox News reported: