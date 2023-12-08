Far-Left CNN to Host Two More Debates Schedule in Iowa and New Hampshire Before January Primaries

Politics in today’s Banana Republic America.

Democrats don’t have to debate any longer because they’ve gamed the system with bloated voter rolls with millions of fake names, phony mail-in ballots, all-night ballot drop boxes, questionable machines, and a compliant justice system that allows cheating.

On Thursday, CNN announced that two more GOP debates before the presidential primary season will kick off in early 2024.

CNN will host two Republican presidential primary debates in 2024. The debates will take place in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first states to hold contests for the 2024 GOP nomination.

This gives fake news CNN a chance to lob attacks at front-runner Donald Trump in two more debates!

CNN reported:

The events will provide Republican voters an opportunity to hear the governing philosophies of the leading candidates seeking to challenge the likely Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden, in November. The first debate will take place on January 10 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, less than a week before Iowa caucusgoers weigh in on the Republican presidential race. The second debate will be January 21 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. To qualify for participation in the Iowa debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting, according to the network. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers. Candidates will be invited to participate in the New Hampshire debate if they receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. Candidates who finish in one of the top three positions in the Iowa caucuses will receive an invitation to participate in the New Hampshire debate. Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have hit 10% in at least three qualifying polls, including one of likely caucusgoers in Iowa.

Emma Vaughn, Deputy Communications Director of RNC, told The Gateway Pundit that these are not RNC-sanctioned debates.

“These are not RNC Sanctioned debates, as our Communications Director posted on X,” she said in a statement.

These are not RNC sanctioned debates. https://t.co/ItXoqzpgsb — Keith Schipper (@SchipperKeith) December 7, 2023

“In fact, the CNN press release/story announcing this debate, does not mention Ronna McDaniel or the RNC as partners for their debates. The only mention of the RNC is: “The Republican National Committee is expected to announce this week it will release candidates from its requirement that prevents them from participating in non-RNC-sanctioned debates,” she added.