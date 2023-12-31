Extremely Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Shuts Down Play at Australian Tournament – Slithers onto Court Near Ballkids During Match

An extremely venomous eastern brown snake slithered onto the court during the Brisbane International tournament on Saturday, shutting down play.

The eastern brown snake, often referred to as the common brown snake, is a species of extremely venomous snake in the family Elapidae. The species is native to eastern and central Australia and southern New Guinea.

The tennis match had to be shut down when the snake crawled out on the court near the ballkids.

You cannot make this up: a 50cm eastern brown snake — considered the second most venomous snake in the world — interrupted the Thiem-McCabe qualifying battle in Brisbane (video via Lblklk on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/QI5izBr6HN — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) December 30, 2023

