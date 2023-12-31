Even Former Obama Adviser David Axelrod is Slamming Democrats for Trying to Take Trump Off Ballots: ‘Would Rip the Country Apart’ (VIDEO)

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod is criticizing the efforts of the left to remove Trump from ballots in various states, saying it would rip the country apart.

David Axelrod is giving his party too much credit. Democrats obviously don’t care. They would burn the country down to prevent Trump from taking office again.

Axelrod also points out that the strategy is backfiring.

FOX News reports:

Former top Obama adviser says if Trump prevented from running it ‘would rip the country apart’

Former top Obama adviser David Axelrod warned Friday that a court decision removing former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot “would rip the country apart.”

“I have very, very strong reservations about all of this,” Axelrod said on CNN on Friday. “I do think it would rip the country apart if he were actually prevented from running because tens of millions of people want to vote for him.”

Axelrod said that the Democrats’ best bet on beating Trump is in the polls.

“I think if you’re going to beat Donald Trump, you’re going to probably have to do it at the polls,” he continued…

Axelrod said that the effort by the left to remove Trump has backfired, and he has only “gained” popularity since his many indictments.

“We’ve run this experiment, he’s only gained since he started getting indicted,” he said.

Here’s the video:

Notice how no one on the CNN panel is agreeing with him. They just sit there stone-faced like they’re hearing bad news. People on the left think the ballot strategy is legitimate. They will do anything to stop Trump even as they claim to care about our democracy.

Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

