The EU Wants to SEIZE Your Old Car to Meet Climate Goals

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

This is draconian.

The EU is now finding more ways to take away your freedoms. They want to take away ownership of your old car and scrap it! Yes, you read that correctly.

The EU has something called End-of-life vehicles directive, and they are looking to expand this to become so draconian that it reminds of something that would have happened in the Communist Soviet Union.

A new set of criteria will be established that will decide whether you will be allowed to keep your car. If your car does not meet the criteria, the EU will seize your car and scrap it.

One of the criteria is that if your car has missed it’s regular EU checkup for two years, then it is considered to be “waste” and they will scrap it.

Another thing they are talking about as well is to introduce a “circular passport” for vehicles. In other words, a passport for your car. This is madness.

If the cost of repairing your car exceeds the value of your car, then the EU will seize it and scrap it for you. Very nice of them…

There is an exception however for cars that are more than 30 years old. But they have to be original. Meaning that if you put a different engine in it than original and your car hasn’t been through an EU control check within the last two years, then they will scrap it!

Meaning that many older cars will be considered “waste” by the EU and they will SEIZE your car and scrap it for you – All under the excuse of recycling and meeting climate goals.

In reality, this means that you will no longer own your car. In reality, your car will belong to the state and they will decide for how long you can have your car. You will own nothing and you will be happy…

They are using climate change and the environment as an excuse to take away your freedom and control your life.

And this doesn’t even make any sense from an environmental perspective either. You know what emits a lot of carbon emissions? Producing new cars. Especially the production of new electric cars.

So to seize and scrap people’s old cars in order to force them to buy new cars is not good for the environment. Repairing an already existing car with spare parts is by far the best thing to do if you care about carbon emissions.

But this isn’t about saving the environment really. This is about control.

They want what’s called a “circularity in design and production”. They don’t want you to have your car for too long. They want it back. I’m sure the car manufacturers are very happy about this as it will give them more customers more often.

Or people will not be able to afford a new car so they will end up with no car at all, being forced to take public transport or take the bike.

The few people who will be able to afford a new expensive electric car will be the elite and the rich.

Maybe this is just a scheme to take away the freedoms of regular people. You know who else took away the freedoms of regular people? The Soviet Union.

This is Climate Communism.

So far this is just a suggested new law change, so there is still hope that they will not go through with it. Which is why it is important that you share this news everywhere you can to raise awareness. If enough people say NO, then perhaps they will reconsider!

Independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen has dedicated years to reporting the things the mainstream media ignores. You can follow him at https://petersweden.com/