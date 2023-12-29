‘Emotionally Disturbed’ Man Who Yelled “I Want All the White People Dead” Before Stabbing Two Teens Slashes Fellow Inmate at Rikers Island

The man accused of the heinous Grand Central Terminal stabbings on Christmas Day has been involved in another violent altercation.

According to law enforcement sources, Steven Hutcherson, the 36-year-old suspect held on attempted murder charges, is said to have slashed a fellow inmate at Rikers Island in New York with a ceramic blade in an unprovoked attack early Thursday morning.

The attack took place around 8 a.m. at the Eric M. Taylor Center (formerly known as the Correctional Institution for Men), where Hutcherson was being held, the New York Post reported.

According to the news outlet, Hutcherson suddenly and without apparent provocation assaulted a 43-year-old man who was resting close by using a 1.5-inch ceramic blade. The victim sustained severe slash wounds on the left side of his face and head.

A correction officer quickly intervened, using pepper spray to subdue Hutcherson. This allowed for the prompt provision of medical attention to the wounded inmate. He was subsequently taken to Elmhurst Hospital for additional treatment.

Department of Corrections officials confirmed that Hutcherson had been searched for weapons before the attack, and none were detected. An investigation is underway to determine how the weapon was obtained.

Following a recent evaluation by mental health professionals, Hutcherson had been cleared for placement in the general population at Rikers Island despite his history of mental health issues.

The suspect has been transferred to a segregated area of Rikers where he will be confined for 14 hours a day and kept separate from certain inmates following the incident.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hutcherson made a racially charged threat before stabbing two teen tourists, girls aged 14 and 16 from Paraguay

The attack took place around 11:25 a.m. on Christmas Day in the Dining Concourse of Grand Central Terminal while the girls were dining with their parents. Following an altercation with the staff of Tartinery, who told him he could not sit in the restaurant’s area, Hutcherson redirected his rage towards the young tourists.

Reportedly, Hutcherson exclaimed, “I want all the white people dead,” and then said, “I want to sit next to the crackers,” before he advanced towards the victims with a knife.

He now faces severe charges including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities are also considering hate crime charges against him, in light of the statements he made during the incident.

Both girls were promptly taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old suffered a stab wound to her back, which slightly injured her lung, while the 14-year-old was stabbed in the thigh.

Records indicate that Steven Hutcherson, 36, has a history of at least 17 prior arrests and numerous encounters with police for emotional disturbances, along with repeated violations of a restraining order from an ex-girlfriend who claimed he stalked her and threatened her life.

Hutcherson, who recently attacked two teenage tourists at Grand Central Terminal on Christmas morning, was released by a Bronx judge just weeks before the incident, despite his recent history of violent offenses, The Post reported.

Prosecutors had advocated for Hutcherson’s commitment to a psychiatric facility after he randomly threatened a person on a Bronx street last month. However, Judge Matthew Grieco opted for a conditional discharge, returning the habitual offender to the streets, according to court records.

Less than two weeks following the December 12 hearing, Hutcherson lost control at a restaurant in the historic Midtown terminal and engaged in a racially charged tirade and stabbed a 14-year-old girl and her 16-year-old sister.

A law enforcement source expressed frustration over the judge’s decision, suggesting that if Hutcherson had been detained, the two young tourists might have enjoyed a peaceful Christmas instead of experiencing what was termed an “attempted murderous” holiday.