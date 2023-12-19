DC Democrat Official Fined For Committing Election Fraud – Voted in Both DC and Maryland in 2020

An elected official in DC was fined $500 for committing voter fraud.
Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Vanessa Rubiom a Democrat, and five others were fined for voting in both DC and Maryland in 2020.
According to NBC Washington, Vanessa Rubio absurdly claimed she thought she could vote in both DC and Maryland because DC isn’t a state.
NBC Washington reported:
Vanessa Rubio, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 4, voted in both D.C. and Maryland in the 2020 general election, according to the elections board. Documents from the board state Rubio voted in person in Maryland on Nov. 1, 2020 and then in D.C. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Rubio admitted she voted twice to the board, but said she didn’t think it was illegal because D.C. is not a state, according to the documents.