DC Democrat Official Fined For Committing Election Fraud – Voted in Both DC and Maryland in 2020

by

An elected official in DC was fined $500 for committing voter fraud.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Vanessa Rubiom a Democrat, and five others were fined for voting in both DC and Maryland in 2020.

According to NBC Washington, Vanessa Rubio absurdly claimed she thought she could vote in both DC and Maryland because DC isn’t a state.

NBC Washington reported:

An elected official in D.C. and five others were fined for committing voter fraud, the D.C. Board of Elections says.

Vanessa Rubio, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 4, voted in both D.C. and Maryland in the 2020 general election, according to the elections board. Documents from the board state Rubio voted in person in Maryland on Nov. 1, 2020 and then in D.C. on Nov. 3, 2020.

Rubio admitted she voted twice to the board, but said she didn’t think it was illegal because D.C. is not a state, according to the documents.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.