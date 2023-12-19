DC Democrat Official Fined For Committing Election Fraud – Voted in Both DC and Maryland in 2020

An elected official in DC was fined $500 for committing voter fraud.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Vanessa Rubiom a Democrat, and five others were fined for voting in both DC and Maryland in 2020.

According to NBC Washington, Vanessa Rubio absurdly claimed she thought she could vote in both DC and Maryland because DC isn’t a state.

Elected DC official fined $500 for committing voter fraud. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner @vanessarubio01 voted in DC & MD in 2020. She told @vote4dc she thought since DC isn’t a state, it was ok. 5 other voters each fined $100 for double voting in 2020 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OoPJyULUbo — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) December 18, 2023

NBC Washington reported: