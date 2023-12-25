Disgusting: Pro-Palestinians Activists Storm Stage During Christmas Fundraiser for Blind Children

In yet another act of self-indulgent virtue signaling by the Hamas-loving crowd, a Christmas charity event for blind children in Australia was ambushed by pro-Palestinian activists.
Carols by Candlelight is the largest annual fundraiser for Vision Australia’s children’s services, which provides support to families and children who are blind or have low vision.
A crowd of 10,000 gathered to enjoy the live broadcast, celebrate the Christmas holiday, and provide support for children in need.
The event was disrupted, however, when pro-Palestine protesters stormed across the stage while children were performing and began ranting about Gaza and raising Palestinian flags.
“Well, it is the climate, isn’t it?” a female host said.
“It’s okay, everybody, we are actually fine here… Everyone’s allowed to have their… moment… It’s a very hard time in this world… There’s a lot of pain out there that people are experiencing,” another host said.
A pro-Palestine group disrupted a live TV broadcast of a carol service in Australia to raise money for blind children.
The host addressed the booing crowd, saying: “Relax, settle down. Everyone is entitled to their moment.”
This was at a Christmas Eve community fundraiser Australia for blind children.
It boggles the mind how so many co-opt Palestinian liberation to centre themselves and take away from other people in need.
The protesters were tackled and quickly removed, with host David Campbell appealing for calm and assuring people the children were safe.
Victoria police said two people walked on the stage during the event holding flags and chanting at about 8pm.
A 21-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested and issued with an infringement notice for possession of a controlled weapon, police said in a statement. The second protester was moved on by officers.
A further two protesters were denied entry at the gates, police said.