Disgusting: Pro-Palestinians Activists Storm Stage During Christmas Fundraiser for Blind Children

In yet another act of self-indulgent virtue signaling by the Hamas-loving crowd, a Christmas charity event for blind children in Australia was ambushed by pro-Palestinian activists.

Carols by Candlelight is the largest annual fundraiser for Vision Australia’s children’s services, which provides support to families and children who are blind or have low vision.

A crowd of 10,000 gathered to enjoy the live broadcast, celebrate the Christmas holiday, and provide support for children in need.

The event was disrupted, however, when pro-Palestine protesters stormed across the stage while children were performing and began ranting about Gaza and raising Palestinian flags.

“Well, it is the climate, isn’t it?” a female host said.

“It’s okay, everybody, we are actually fine here… Everyone’s allowed to have their… moment… It’s a very hard time in this world… There’s a lot of pain out there that people are experiencing,” another host said.

A pro-Palestine group disrupted a live TV broadcast of a carol service in Australia to raise money for blind children.

The host addressed the booing crowd, saying: “Relax, settle down. Everyone is entitled to their moment.”

No. This moment isn’t theirs. pic.twitter.com/CkZROkLPHB — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) December 24, 2023

This was at a Christmas Eve community fundraiser Australia for blind children. It boggles the mind how so many co-opt Palestinian liberation to centre themselves and take away from other people in need. This behaviour will not “free Palestine”, it’s just shameful. pic.twitter.com/P7bdbjYXYa — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 24, 2023

