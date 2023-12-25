Disgusting: Pro-Palestinians Activists Storm Stage During Christmas Fundraiser for Blind Children

by

In yet another act of self-indulgent virtue signaling by the Hamas-loving crowd, a Christmas charity event for blind children in Australia was ambushed by pro-Palestinian activists.

Carols by Candlelight is the largest annual fundraiser for Vision Australia’s children’s services, which provides support to families and children who are blind or have low vision.

A crowd of 10,000 gathered to enjoy the live broadcast, celebrate the Christmas holiday, and provide support for children in need.

The event was disrupted, however, when pro-Palestine protesters stormed across the stage while children were performing and began ranting about Gaza and raising Palestinian flags.

“Well, it is the climate, isn’t it?” a female host said.

“It’s okay, everybody, we are actually fine here… Everyone’s allowed to have their… moment… It’s a very hard time in this world… There’s a lot of pain out there that people are experiencing,” another host said.

The Guardian reports:

The protesters were tackled and quickly removed, with host David Campbell appealing for calm and assuring people the children were safe.

Victoria police said two people walked on the stage during the event holding flags and chanting at about 8pm.

A 21-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested and issued with an infringement notice for possession of a controlled weapon, police said in a statement. The second protester was moved on by officers.

A further two protesters were denied entry at the gates, police said.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.