The Democrats’ Lawfare Attacks Aren’t Working – Trump Now Leads Joe Biden Among 18-34 Year-Olds

President Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden among 18-34 year-olds.
Even the brainwashed kids can’t stand Old Joe.
This must come as a shock for the Marxists committed to total power over the American people. They need a new distraction.
Via the Morning Consult poll.
MORNING CONSULT POLL: Trump now leads Biden among 18- to 34-year-olds, and Biden continues to lose support among Black and Hispanic voters. Trump also maintains a narrow edge among independents. pic.twitter.com/AVwU9Il70w
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 22, 2023
President Trump is also up 30 points over Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.
So about that Nikki Haley "surge" in New Hampshire.
New poll shows Donald Trump over 50% and with a dominant lead over the field in the Granite State.
. pic.twitter.com/CTwDy21NOX
— Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) December 21, 2023