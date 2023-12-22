The Democrats’ Lawfare Attacks Aren’t Working – Trump Now Leads Joe Biden Among 18-34 Year-Olds

President Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden among 18-34 year-olds.

Even the brainwashed kids can’t stand Old Joe.

This must come as a shock for the Marxists committed to total power over the American people. They need a new distraction.

Via the Morning Consult poll.

MORNING CONSULT POLL: Trump now leads Biden among 18- to 34-year-olds, and Biden continues to lose support among Black and Hispanic voters. Trump also maintains a narrow edge among independents. pic.twitter.com/AVwU9Il70w — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 22, 2023

President Trump is also up 30 points over Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.