The Democrats’ Lawfare Attacks Aren’t Working – Trump Now Leads Joe Biden Among 18-34 Year-Olds

President Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden among 18-34 year-olds.

Even the brainwashed kids can’t stand Old Joe.

This must come as a shock for the Marxists committed to total power over the American people. They need a new distraction.

Via the Morning Consult poll.

President Trump is also up 30 points over Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.

