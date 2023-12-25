Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley Encourages Americans to Celebrate Killing Unborn Babies This Christmas Season

Democrats are truly demonic and evil.

Democrat mouthpiece and ‘squad member’ Ayanna Pressley encouraged Americans to celebrate the Christmas season by killing unborn babies.

“Support your local abortion fund this holiday season,” Ayanna Pressley said shortly before Christmas.

Support your local abortion fund this holiday season⤵️ https://t.co/fDXkbE9Eaa — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 22, 2023

On Christmas Eve, Ayanna Pressley called for a full-blown Communist revolution.

Ayanna Pressley: The people deserve & demand bold, progressive change & we won’t stop until we deliver on:

Racial justice

Economic justice

Climate justice

Health justice

Reproductive justice

Transit justice

Gender justice

Disability justice

And more.