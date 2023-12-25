Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley Encourages Americans to Celebrate Killing Unborn Babies This Christmas Season

by

Democrats are truly demonic and evil.

Democrat mouthpiece and ‘squad member’ Ayanna Pressley encouraged Americans to celebrate the Christmas season by killing unborn babies.

“Support your local abortion fund this holiday season,” Ayanna Pressley said shortly before Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, Ayanna Pressley called for a full-blown Communist revolution.

Ayanna Pressley: The people deserve & demand bold, progressive change & we won’t stop until we deliver on:

Racial justice
Economic justice
Climate justice
Health justice
Reproductive justice
Transit justice
Gender justice
Disability justice
And more.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

