Democrat Pollster ‘Mystified’ by Public’s Anger Over Biden’s Handling of the Economy

The Associated Press has released a new report that cites Democrat pollsters and other assorted officials who just don’t understand why the public isn’t happy with the way Joe Biden has handled the economy.

Yeah, it’s a real mystery.

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that millions of Americans are struggling to pay for basic items like gas, food and heating energy. Maybe it has something to do with the price of a dozen eggs going over $5 in some places.

From the Associated Press:

Biden goes into 2024 with the economy getting stronger, but voters feel horrible about it President Joe Biden goes into next year’s election with a vexing challenge: Just as the U.S. economy is getting stronger, people are still feeling horrible about it. Pollsters and economists say there has never been as wide a gap between the underlying health of the economy and public perception. The divergence could be a decisive factor in whether the Democrat secures a second term next year. Republicans are seizing on the dissatisfaction to skewer Biden, while the White House is finding less success as it tries to highlight economic progress. “Things are getting better and people think things are going to get worse — and that’s the most dangerous piece of this,” said Democratic pollster Celinda Lake, who has worked with Biden. Lake said voters no longer want to just see inflation rates fall — rather, they want an outright decline in prices, something that last happened on a large scale during the Great Depression. “Honestly, I’m kind of mystified by it,” she said.

The evidence for Biden’s horrible economy is everywhere.

WSJ analysis of the housing market: Average monthly new home payment

when Biden took office: $1,787 Average monthly new home payment

today: $3,322 pic.twitter.com/OBqjAM9Hr3 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 11, 2023

Americans need an extra $11,400 today just to afford the basics, per CBS. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 12, 2023

Donald Trump is more trusted by voters on this issue for obvious reasons.

Swing States Poll: Between Biden and Trump, who do you think best embodies the following characteristics? "Can get the Economy going again" Trump 51% (+18)

Biden 33%

–

"Is in good physical and mental shape" Trump 43% (+18)

Biden 25%

–

"Represents change" Trump 43% (+10)

Biden… https://t.co/yfAzW6P5Dq pic.twitter.com/6BwDOxVB4P — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 6, 2023

Bidenomics is a failure and no amount of media spin is going to change that.