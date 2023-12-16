Democrat Donor and CEO of Palantir Trashes Corporate America and Calls Out Dems for Response to October 7th Terrorist Attack on Israel (Video)

The CEO of Palantir Technologies, Alex Karp, trashed American companies and took a swing at elite universities for their responses after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7.

Karp describes himself as a “progressive socialist” and is a proud Democrat donor. But the failure of corporate America and universities to call out rampant anti-semitism led to strong comments during a recent panel.

Karp participated in a discussion at the Reagan National Defense Forum, where he condemned corporate America for its “abysmal failure at standing up to people who are anti-American, who are breathing the vapors of a thin new religion at elite schools.”

Karp: “Like, the polls are very good. But we in corporate America, we who are running publicly traded companies are abysmal. Failure at standing up to people who are anti-American, who are breathing the vapors of a thin new religion at elite schools, who actually believe it would be better to have the world run by China than by America. And we’re silent. As far as I can tell, there are only three companies that have been publicly pro-Israel on October 7. There’s Booze Allen. Sometimes we disagree with him. There’s Andrell and there’s Palantir. Three companies. We have to do better. And that’s not a problem with the politicians. Of course, the politicians don’t do enough, with notable exceptions.” “Somehow, the corporate elite of this country thinks when it’s time to make money, you stand up. And when it’s time to stand up, you go play golf. And we got to change that. That’s our fault. That’s no one else’s fault. There were, unfortunately, way too many people on October 7 who were happy. And we have to acknowledge we have a huge problem in the Western world with anti-Semitism. And we cannot, not all criticism of Israel is antisemitism, but a larger portion of it is than we realized.” “And we have to call it out. And I’m one of the largest donors to the democratic party, and quite frankly, I’m calling it out and I’m giving to Republicans. If you keep up with this behavior, I’m going to change. A lot of people like me are going to change. We have to really call this out. It is completely beyond the bounds.” “That’s before you get to the Israel thing. Most Americans, again, most Americans who are not elite institutions, see this battle for what it is. You see one side which is powered by terrorism, that is using terrorist means, and that will expand its footprint to the West if it’s not pushed back.” “And I am not a legislator, but I am running one of the coolest companies in the world. And I’m telling young people, you are breathing the vapors of a dangerous new fake and self-destructive religion when you are sitting at your elite school pretending because you watched TikTok twice and got an A+ plus on some crazy paper because your professor couldn’t get a job anywhere else, that you actually understand the world and you’re not welcome at my company.”

Watch:

Last week, Karp joined Liz Clayman on Fox Business to discuss Palantir’s future business plans and took the opportunity to follow up on his prior comments.

Karp said, “I am one of the very few public CEOs that is publicly pro-Israel. And also engaged, as I think all Americans should be, speaking out against the surge of antisemitism in this country, especially at our elite institutions.”