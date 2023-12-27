DC Police Officer Byron Evans Who Sued Republicans Under KKK Act for Racist Attacks on Jan. 6 – Now Admits He Was Watching it on TV that Day (Video)

Officer Byron Evans and seven black Capitol Police Officers sued Brandon Straka and several Trump supporters under the KKK Act for “racist” attacks on him and seven other police officers on January 6, 2021.

Officer Evans sued Brandon Straka and Roger Stone who was not even at the US Capitol that day along with leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys and others.

Brandon Straka released video on Wednesday of Officer Byron Evans admitting he was watching the January 6 protests on a TV in a room in a secure location.

CNN let the cat out of the bag:

CNN reporter: Did you ever think this might be a life or death situation for you? Officer Byron Evans: I remember specifically thinking it when I was on the floor. I remember thinking all that stuff. Like, Byron, this is the day. All those times you’ve given thought on what you would do. You’re doing it. CNN hack: 4 hours. Evans and the senators watched the riot on tv from a secured location. Officer Byron Evans: I just remember the anger I felt when I saw those images. Busting windows, climbing the walls and stuff like that. It was an audible gasp in the room.

Poor Officer Evans. He must have been p*ssing himself during the BLM riots that summer! Poor guy.

Here is the video:



Brandon Straka released a thread on Officer Evans and his lawfare case.

This lawsuit was funded by a Soros-connected firm.

In discovery, we were able to compel Officer Evans to answer exactly where he was when I allegedly caused his assault and battery and violated his civil rights. His response? Officer Evans indicated that he spent about half the afternoon behind locked doors in the Vistor Center,… pic.twitter.com/jcMBurosXf — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) December 27, 2023

In addition to the fact that I never met or encountered any of the officers in this lawsuit, that none of them were on the same side of the building as me during the short time I was there, and that I didn't spray any chemical pollutants of any kind on January 6th, Officer Evans… pic.twitter.com/aFTf8ZAuAl — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) December 27, 2023

Officer Evans’ attorneys at the Soros-funded law firm "Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under Law" approached me and my attorney for a financial settlement. Initially, they told us that they could not calculate the value of Officer Evans’ injuries without first having access… — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) December 27, 2023

