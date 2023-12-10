Crowd Roars After President Trump Reads “The Snake” During Speech at New York Young Republican’s Club 111th Gala (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday night headlined the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th annual gala.

The New York Young Republican Club held its 111th Annual Winter Gala Saturday night at the elegant Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

The Gateway Pundit’s founder and Editor-in-Chief Jim Hoft is featured as an honored guest at the NYYRC’s gala.

The list of honored guests keeps growing each day, as the leaders of the American conservative movement Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Jim Hoft, Jack Posobiec, Raheem Kassam, Maureen Bannon, Bill Spadea, Congressman Paul Gosar, Danielle D’Souza, Congressman Mike Collins, Alex Bruesewitz, Congressman Cory Mills, Joseph McBride, Esq, Chadwick Moore, Charly Arnolt, Andrew Giuliani, Scott Presler, Amanda Milius, and Lucian Wintrich, will all be in attendance for the annual black-tie affair.

President Trump read “The Snake” during his speech at the NYYRC’s gala.

“The Snake” poem is about a woman who takes in a snake that ends up biting her.

President Trump has read “The Snake” poem many times on the campaign trail over the years.

On her way to work one morning

Down the path alongside the lake

A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake

His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew

“Poor thing!” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you”

“Take me in, oh, tender woman (yes, come on in)

Take me in, for heaven’s sake (yes, come on in)

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake Now she wrapped him up all cozy in a coverture of silk

And laid him by the fireside with some honey and some milk

Now she hurried home from work that night, as soon she arrived

Now she found that pretty snake she’d taken in had been revived

“Take me in, oh, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake Now she clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried

“But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died”

Now she stroked his pretty skin again and then kissed and held him tight

But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite

“Take me in, oh, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake “I saved you,” cried that woman

“And you’ve bitten me, even why?

And you know your bite is poisonous and now I’m gonna die”

“Oh, shut up, silly woman,” said that reptile with a grin

“Now you knew damn well I was a snake before you brought me in”

“Please take me in, oh, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

Sighed the snake

Take me in tender woman

Snake, snake

Take me in, tender woman

