“CRINGE!” — Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis ROASTED on Social Media Over Bizarre Rendition of ‘Feliz Navidad’ (VIDEO)

Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis took to social media to extend holiday greetings to his Latino followers with a rendition of the popular Christmas carol ‘Feliz Navidad’. However, the governor’s performance quickly became the subject of widespread online ridicule.

One user commented, “I just cringed so hard I think I cracked a tooth…” indicating the level of discomfort they felt watching the video.

Another stated, “This is somehow worse than the wolves and rigging our elections,” referencing other controversial issues in the state.

A particularly harsh critique came from a user who said, “As cringe as this is, it doesn’t begin to compare to the damage you’ve done to this state,” reflecting a deeper dissatisfaction with the governor’s policies.

A more humorous take included, “Looks like he had a little bit too much eggnog.”

Some comments went beyond the performance itself, with one user noting, “Our leaders are not serious people. They’re embarrassments.” This comment reflects a broader sentiment about political leadership.

“He not only looks like a clown but acts like one,” another user added, further emphasizing the negative reception of the governor’s holiday gesture.

One of the more politically charged comments included, “Well, it is Colorado, whose Supreme Court thinks nothing of stripping Constitutional due process rights from former presidents, so what did you expect?

Another one wrote, “Did he forget the music? What is happening here I had no idea this amount of cringe was feasible oh man.”

WATCH: