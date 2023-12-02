CREEPY: Authorities in Los Angeles Believe a Serial Killer is Preying on Homeless People

Officials in the city of Los Angeles believe a serial killer is preying on members of the homeless population.

This is one of the reasons why it is not smart or compassionate to allow people to live in tents on the street. People are extremely vulnerable to predators.

For a person who is driven to kill, the homeless are like sitting ducks.

CBS News reports:

LA officials believe serial killer targeting homeless; 3 dead in 3 days Los Angeles city officials say a search is underway for what they believe is a killer “preying on the unhoused.” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Friday afternoon that a single person is believed to be responsible for the killings of three homeless men in separate shootings carried out this week in different parts of the city of Los Angeles. All shootings occurred in open areas and police believe the victims were shot and killed while they slept during the early morning hours. The first murder occurred on Sunday, Nov. 26, around 3 a.m. in the southeast area of Los Angeles, in an alley in the rear of 836 West 110th Street. The victim was identified as Jose Vamos, a 37-year-old male. The second occurred in Central Division on Monday, Nov. 27, around 4:55 a.m. on the 800 block of East Seventh Street along a rear wall. The victim was identified as Mark Digs, a 62-year-old male. The third occurred at Hollenbeck division on Wednesday, Nov. 29, around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of South Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue. The victim was identified as a 52-year-old male.

This is a consequence of progressive policies.

Dems brought back 70's style inflation. Now they are bringing back 70's style serial killers. https://t.co/6icVxSNdB5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 1, 2023

It was only a matter of time. https://t.co/poIIFOxuiF — DAMNITJEREMY (@G0DDAMNITJEREMY) December 2, 2023

This does make a sick sense. Plentiful targets in a lawless free-for-all. https://t.co/x4qU7tYVJy — Pentagenarian (@NerdTeacherDad1) December 1, 2023

This could be stopped pretty quickly if they just get the potential victims off the streets.