Conservatives Roast Tyrannical Maine Secretary of State Who Kicked Trump Off Ballot After They Learn She Used an Ironic X/Twitter Hashtag in 2020

by
Credit: Maine Secretary of State Office

As the Gateway Pundit reported, leftist Maine Secretary of State Sheena Bellows unilaterally decided to bar President Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot in an outrageous travesty of justice Thursday evening. She falsely claimed that because Trump engaged in an insurrection (he did not), he was disqualified from the Presidency under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“I do not reach this conclusion lightly,” Bellows wrote. “Democracy is sacred. I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

But Bellows was singing quite a different tune just over three years ago. While bragging in a September 2020 post about how excited she was to vote for Joe Biden, she used the hashtag #LetThePeopleDecide (note: The word Brandon is about her husband, Brandon Baldwin, not the brain-dead “president” currently in office).

I only lasted five minutes more than Brandon. Tapping out. But excited to vote for Biden as soon as I can. Let’s restore civility. #LetThePeopleDecide

How ironic, considering she is doing the opposite and seeking to keep the most popular Republican in America off the ballot next year.

Bellows’ lack of self-awareness was not lost on conservative X/Twitter users, who proceeded to brutally roast her after finding the tweet.

Bellows’ despicable decision to bar Trump is certainly backfiring on her big league. Let’s hope the United States Supreme Court flushes her ruling down the toilet once and for all.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.