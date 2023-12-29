Conservatives Roast Tyrannical Maine Secretary of State Who Kicked Trump Off Ballot After They Learn She Used an Ironic X/Twitter Hashtag in 2020

As the Gateway Pundit reported, leftist Maine Secretary of State Sheena Bellows unilaterally decided to bar President Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot in an outrageous travesty of justice Thursday evening. She falsely claimed that because Trump engaged in an insurrection (he did not), he was disqualified from the Presidency under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“I do not reach this conclusion lightly,” Bellows wrote. “Democracy is sacred. I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

But Bellows was singing quite a different tune just over three years ago. While bragging in a September 2020 post about how excited she was to vote for Joe Biden, she used the hashtag #LetThePeopleDecide (note: The word Brandon is about her husband, Brandon Baldwin, not the brain-dead “president” currently in office).

I only lasted five minutes more than Brandon. Tapping out. But excited to vote for Biden as soon as I can. Let’s restore civility. #LetThePeopleDecide

How ironic, considering she is doing the opposite and seeking to keep the most popular Republican in America off the ballot next year.

Bellows’ lack of self-awareness was not lost on conservative X/Twitter users, who proceeded to brutally roast her after finding the tweet.

Bellows’ despicable decision to bar Trump is certainly backfiring on her big league. Let’s hope the United States Supreme Court flushes her ruling down the toilet once and for all.