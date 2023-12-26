Conservative Journalist Rescues Puppy Left Behind by Illegal Immigrants at the Southern Border

A right-leaning journalist named Julio Rosas is covering the southern border crisis for Townhall. Rosas is doing an excellent job of covering the issue first-hand and in-person, on the scene. If you have watched videos of waves of people crossing the border on Twitter, there’s a decent chance that the video came from Rosas.

He recently filed this report:

On the ground in Eagle Pass, TX. This is a small example of the many debris fields along the US side of the Rio Grande. Illegal immigrants dump their wet clothes and change into a new set after wading across the river. pic.twitter.com/tcpa5TvmCx — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 20, 2023

Last week, Julio Rosas was covering a site that had been abandoned by a group of illegal immigrants at the border and he discovered that they had left a small puppy behind. He decided to rescue the puppy and take it home with him.

This is a beautiful story for Christmas.

OPERATION GO BACK TO MEXICO AND SAVE THIS LITTLE PUPPY SUCCESSFUL✅

Glad to report this little guy is headed to the sunshine state with @Julio_Rosas11 , major shoutout to @TaylerUSA and Julio on this ✅ pic.twitter.com/Wd4eOUnBQ1 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 21, 2023

Happy to report I’m taking the puppy who was abandoned by a migrant back home with me. If you’re inclined to give to my venmo to help pay for vet visits, it would be appreciated. Anything that is leftover will go towards a no-kill dog shelter my Mom volunteers at. https://t.co/3NiFWWRGb7 pic.twitter.com/I0DQCGvf5d — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 21, 2023

The puppy is doing much better today! pic.twitter.com/hCcyMemMOX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 21, 2023

Her name is Bella now and she looks great!

Merry Christmas from Bella! One week ago —> today. pic.twitter.com/lzCacHjxM7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 25, 2023

If you have the means to do so, rescuing a dog can enrich your life in ways you couldn’t imagine. Congratulations to Mr. Rosas for taking in this innocent dog and making a new friend for life.