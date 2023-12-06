Conservative Activist Says Red State Leaders Should Start Preparing for Left-Wing Riots NOW if Trump Wins in 2024

Chris Rufo is a conservative activist and writer who understands the left and how they think. In a new column, he is warning right leaning leaders and governors of red states that if Trump wins again, the left will riot and that the time to prepare is now.

We have all seen in recent years how quickly the left can form mobs of people in cities and other locations. If Trump wins, there will be unrest and there will be no excuse for being unprepared.

Rufo is exactly right about this.

He writes at City Journal:

Will It Be Riot Season Again in 2024? The resurgence of public protests in support of Hamas has revealed a disturbing truth: the left-wing rioting following George Floyd’s death in 2020 was not an anomaly, but a tactic that activists can repurpose for any cause. Whether by coincidence or design, these recent outbursts could be a dress rehearsal for possible violence during next year’s election campaign. Conservative leaders must prepare for that prospect. To prevent 2020 from repeating itself in 2024, conservatives need to consider what might spark a riot, how it can be prevented, and how to understand and manage the politics of rioting… Progressives are restless and ready. Left-wing activists have established a constellation of institutions to support public demonstrations. Protest NGOs, media entities, research centers, black-bloc (Antifa) networks, and bail funds are all finely tuned to mobilize mass movements. The Left carefully manages its licit and illicit factions: progressive political leaders tacitly delegate the dirty work to anarchist and racialist factions, which can change costumes—for example, from a BLM mask to a Palestinian keffiyeh—at any moment. Red-state governors should start preparing now. They should instruct state law enforcement to establish interagency task forces to monitor, infiltrate, and disrupt violent left-wing activist networks to the fullest extent permitted by law.

This is 100% correct. Do you think the left is waiting to see how the 2024 election turns out? They are highly organized and probably already have a plan in place for election night if Trump wins. They would be on the streets the moment Trump was announced as winner. The time to plan for that is now, not a year from now.

No one can act surprised when it happens.