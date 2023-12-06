College Professor: Higher Education Has Become a Threat to America

John Ellis is a professor emeritus of German Lit at UC-Santa Cruz. In a column for the Wall Street Journal, Ellis declares that higher education has become a threat to America and he is right.

Ellis contends that our college campuses have been taken over by radical left-wing ideologues obsessed with social justice and other progressive political concepts and that actual education has suffered as a result.

He suggests that this problem will get worse unless more Americans wake up and see this threat for what it is and demand that Congress cut funding and that schools send the radicals packing.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Higher Ed Has Become a Threat to America America faces a formidable range of calamities: crime out of control, borders in chaos by design, children poorly educated while sexualized and politicized against parental opposition, unconstitutional censorship, a press that does government PR rather than oversight, our institutions and corporations debased in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion”—and more. To these has been added an outbreak of virulent antisemitism. Every one of these degradations can be traced wholly or in large part to a single source: the corruption of higher education by radical political activists. Children’s test scores have plummeted because college education departments train teachers to prioritize “social justice” over education. Censorship started with one-party campuses shutting down conservative voices. The coddling of criminals originated with academia’s devotion to Michel Foucault’s idea that criminals are victims, not victimizers… Never have college campuses exerted so great or so destructive an influence. Once an indispensable support of our advanced society, academia has become a cancer metastasizing through its vital organs. The radical left is the cause, most obviously through the one-party campuses having graduated an entire generation of young Americans indoctrinated with their ideas.

This is how he says the problem can be solved:

But how can we stop them? State lawmakers can condition continued funding on the legitimate use of that money and install new campus leadership mandated to replace professors who are violating the terms of their employment. Though only possible in red states, this would bring about competition between corrupt institutions and sound ones. Employers would soon notice the difference between educated and indoctrinated young people. .. But the only real solution is for more Americans to grasp the depth of the problem and change their behavior accordingly.

Cutting off the money is a great place to start. Colleges are extremely motivated by funding. Cut off the cash and make it clear that real change is demanded before any funding is put back in place.