CNN Now Floating the Idea of ‘Carbon Passports’ to Limit Travel in Order to Save the Planet

CNN and some other liberal media outlets are now floating the idea of requiring ‘carbon passports’ to limit people’s travel in order to fight climate change.

Every time you think the left cannot possibly come up with a new idea that is worse than the last, they somehow manage to do it.

These are the same people who accuse Trump of being a dictator.

The memo has gone out.

Carbon passports are coming.

From CNN:

It’s time to limit how often we can travel abroad – ‘carbon passports’ may be the answer The summer of 2023 was very significant for the travel industry. By the end of July, international tourist arrivals globally reached 84% of pre-pandemic levels. In some European countries, such as France, Denmark and Ireland, tourism demand even surpassed its pre-pandemic level. This may be great news economically, but there’s concern that a return to the status quo is already showing dire environmental and social consequences. The summer saw record-breaking heatwaves across many parts of the world. People were forced to flee wildfires in Greece and Hawaii, and extreme weather warnings were issued in many popular holiday destinations like Portugal, Spain and Turkey. Experts attributed these extreme conditions to climate change. Tourism is part of the problem. The tourism sector generates around one-tenth of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving the climate crisis. The negative impacts of tourism on the environment have become so severe that some are suggesting drastic changes to our travel habits are inevitable. In a report from 2023 that analyzed the future of sustainable travel, tour operator Intrepid Travel proposed that “carbon passports” will soon become a reality if the tourism industry hopes to survive.

These people think Trump is a threat to the country?

There is nothing the left wouldn’t do in the name of fighting climate change. Your rights are not a consideration for them.