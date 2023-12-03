Climate Change Activists Disrupt Opera Performance in NYC – Audience Members Tell Them to Shut Up (VIDEO)

Climate change activists recently disrupted the performance of an opera in New York City.

The people who do this seem to be in a competition to see who can be the most annoying human beings on the planet.

The audience didn’t react at first, but as the disruption went on, people started telling them to shut up.

FOX News reported:

Climate activists interrupt opera performance, angering audience: ‘Shut up!’ Climate activists angered opera fans at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, by standing up and screaming during an opening night performance of Tannhäuser, Thursday. Radical climate group Extinction Rebellion, NYC, took credit for the protest on social media, and shared videos of the disruptions. Halfway through the second act of the performance, several protesters stood up and demanded an end to fossil fuels. One man scolded the audience to “wake up” to the “climate emergency,” before unfolding a black banner that said, “No opera on a dead planet.” “Wake up! The stream is polluted! The stream is tainted! The stream is poison! This is a climate emergency! This is a climate emergency. There will be no opera on a dead planet!” he shouted. The first disruption was timed by the group to coincide with a character’s line in the opera, Extinction Rebellion said.

See the clips below:

5 The brief half-hour interruption was less serious and inconvenient than the #ExtremeWeather events that has already become our reality. #BusinessAsUsual cannot go on! pic.twitter.com/u8uTV0u6JZ — Extinction Rebellion NYC (@XR_NYC) December 1, 2023

4 The government is telling us electric cars and solar panels will solve this problem but we know that’s not true. We need to all understand the scale of the catastrophe we’re facing. #Cop28 failure pic.twitter.com/inPcyMY0ta — Extinction Rebellion NYC (@XR_NYC) December 1, 2023

These people just can’t allow others to enjoy themselves.