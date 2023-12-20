Chinese Communist Leader Xi Jinping Bluntly Told Joe Biden to His Face that China Will Take Taiwan – During San Francisco Summit

San Francisco rolled out the red carpet for Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November.

The far left California city and center of innovation held a parade in Xi Jinping’s honor complete with Communist flags lining the streets of the Democrat-run city.

Chinese Americans welcomed Xi as his caravan drove by – the same Chinese who fled communist China to come to the US.

During the summit Chinese communist leader Xi Jinping told Joe Biden to his face that China will take Taiwan at the time of their choosing.

Xi Jinping also told Joe Biden to make a public statement in support of China’s plans.

China treats Joe Biden like a puppet. Why is that?

