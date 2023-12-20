Chinese Communist Leader Xi Jinping Bluntly Told Joe Biden to His Face that China Will Take Taiwan – During San Francisco Summit

San Francisco rolled out the red carpet for Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November.
The far left California city and center of innovation held a parade in Xi Jinping’s honor complete with Communist flags lining the streets of the Democrat-run city.
Chinese Americans welcomed Xi as his caravan drove by – the same Chinese who fled communist China to come to the US.
During the summit Chinese communist leader Xi Jinping told Joe Biden to his face that China will take Taiwan at the time of their choosing.
Xi Jinping also told Joe Biden to make a public statement in support of China’s plans.
China treats Joe Biden like a puppet. Why is that?
NBC News reported:
Chinese President Xi Jinping bluntly told President Joe Biden during their recent summit in San Francisco that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided, according to three current and former U.S. officials.
Xi told Biden in a group meeting attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials that China’s preference is to take Taiwan peacefully, not by force, the officials said.
The Chinese leader also referenced public predictions by U.S. military leaders who say that Xi plans to take Taiwan in 2025 or 2027, telling Biden that they were wrong because he has not set a timeframe, according to two current and one former official briefed on the meeting.
Chinese officials also asked in advance of the summit that Biden make a public statement after the meeting saying that the U.S. supports China’s goal of peaceful unification with Taiwan and does not support Taiwanese independence, the officials said. The White House rejected the Chinese request.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment.