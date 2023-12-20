Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Accuses TX Governor Abbott of ‘Attacking Our Country’ for Sending Illegal Border Crossers to the City (VIDEO)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently had a meltdown over the illegal border crossers being sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other border state leaders.

Johnson actually said that Abbott is ‘attacking our country’ by doing this.

This is pure deflection. Notice how Johnson can’t lay the blame at Biden’s feet, where it belongs.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Chicago mayor accuses Greg Abbott of attacking country by busing illegal immigrants Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson accused Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) of “attacking our country” as the governor continues to bus illegal immigrants that come across the border to sanctuary cities such as Chicago. “The issue is not just how we respond in the city of Chicago. It’s the fact that we have a governor, a governor, an elected official in the state of Texas that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized,” Johnson said. When the illegal immigrants get to Chicago, the Democratic leaders of which have promoted as a sanctuary city, they bolster problems that are already hurting the city.

Here’s the video:

Mayor Brandon Johnson melts down over Texas sending illegals to sanctuary cities: "IT IS NOT JUST A CHICAGO DYNAMIC!

Johnson is under fire from residents of Chicago who don’t want these illegals in their neighborhoods, so he has to act like he is angry about it, but he can’t be angry at the person who is truly responsible, because Biden is a Democrat.

It’s so obvious that’s what is going on here.