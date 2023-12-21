Chicago City Orders Seizure of Democrat Mayor Johnson’s Motorcade SUVs for Accumulating $2,130 in Unpaid Red Light and Speed Camera Tickets — 21 Citations Within the Past Seven Months

The City of Chicago has initiated seizure orders for two SUVs from the motorcade of the city’s Democratic Mayor, Brandon Johnson, due to non-payment of accumulated traffic fines. Mayor Johnson’s convoy of vehicles has allegedly failed to settle a stack of fines from red light and speed camera infractions amounting to $2,130.

According to city records, these SUVs, part of a four-vehicle fleet that transports Mayor Johnson, have chalked up 21 citations and a warning within the past seven months since Johnson took office, CWB Chicago reported.

The accumulation of tickets by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s motorcade has now exceeded the total received by former mayors Rahm Emanuel, Lori Lightfoot, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle during their entire four-year terms. This surge in violations is drawing attention to the mayor’s compliance with the city’s traffic laws.

A report on December 20, 2023, detailed the situation, noting an increase from 855 owed for eleven violations reported in mid-October to 1,725 by the end of November. Currently, the rising amount stands at $2,130. From what CWBChicago has uncovered, only two of those tickets have been paid since Johnson’s inauguration as mayor.

The news outlet reported: