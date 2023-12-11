Catholic Priest Fatally Stabbed to Death in His Church Rectory in Nebraska – Suspect Arrested at the Scene, Priest Made 911 Call

A Catholic Priest was stabbed to death in his Church on Sunday.

Father Stephen Gutgsell, 65, was fatally stabbed at his rectory at St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

Authorities found Gutgsell after he the attack. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police also found the suspect, a 43-year-old black male from Sioux City, inside the Church.

KTIV 4 News reported:

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (KTIV) – A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with murder after a Nebraska priest was killed early Sunday morning in his place of residence. This happened in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska in Washington County, a small town outside of Omaha. Police say they learned of an attempted break-in around 5 A.M. at the rectory of “Saint John the Baptist Church” in Fort Calhoun. Deputies found Father Gutgsell suffering from injuries after being stabbed. They also found a black male suspect inside the rectory, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as Kierre L. Williams, 43 of Sioux City, Iowa. He was arrested by Washington County Sheriff and charged with murder.

The Archdiocese of Omaha said the church was closed for now and they also released a statement about Father Gutgsell:

“The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning. Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family, and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.” as reported by KTIV 4 News.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Father Gutgsell placed a call to 911 about 5 a.m. and said someone was attempting to break into the rectory. Deputies arrived within minutes and found Gutgsell suffering from stab wounds. The suspect was still at the scene.

Father Gutgsell pleaded guilty in 2007 to embezzlement from a previous church he was assigned to. After probation and paying restitution, he was eventually transferred to another church.

Police do not believe his murder is related to his past crime.