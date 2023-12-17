Canada: Court Rules Calling Drag Queens “Groomers” Does NOT Fall Under Protected Speech

by

The Ontario Superior Court ruled that calling drag queens “groomwers” does not fall under protected speech and “do not constitute expression on a matter of public interest.”
The Counter Signal reported:

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has ruled that referring to drag queens as “groomers” does not fall under Canada’s protected speech laws, setting up potential defamation lawsuits against anyone who uses the term.

The ruling comes in the case of Rainbow Alliance Dryden et al v. Webster, where Justice Nieckarz determined that such statements perpetuate harmful stereotypes and do not constitute expression on a matter of public interest.

Justice Nieckarz ruled that “It is reasonable to conclude that the suggestion that … drag performers are ‘groomers’, merely because of their sexual or performance identity, is defamatory.”

The case involves a small-town Pride organization, Rainbow Alliance Dryden (RAD), and a local drag king, who filed a defamation action against Brian Webster, a Thunder Bay Facebook blogger.

Egale Canada, a Trudeau-funded far-left organization, was part of the lawsuit against the defendant who called drag queens groomers.

The left loves their drag queen shows for kids for some reason.

Children Spotted at Orlando Drag Show Where Queens Are Sexually Dancing to Song Dubbed ‘Screwdolph’ (VIDEO)

What is this all about?

Children Spotted at Orlando Drag Show Where Queens Are Sexually Dancing to Song Dubbed ‘Screwdolph’ (VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.