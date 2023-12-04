California Firefighter Terminated After 22 Years in Service for Refusing to Comply with COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate (VIDEO)

Veteran firefighter John Knox was removed from his position after more than two decades of service due to his refusal to comply with the city’s unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Dr. Amy Bohn, co-founder and President of Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids (PERK) and a vocal advocate for medical freedom, expressed profound disappointment over the termination of Knox, who is also a founding member of the advocacy group Firefighters4Freedom.

John Knox, a firefighter paramedic with the Los Angeles Fire Department and a Board Member of the Firefighters4Freedom Foundation, is at the forefront of a legal battle against the City of Los Angeles over its vaccine mandates.

Since the foundation’s establishment on September 6, 2021, Firefighters4Freedom has assembled a formidable legal team, including John Howard, Scott Street, and environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The team has initiated two major lawsuits against the City of Los Angeles, demanding damages totaling $2.1 billion, according to the Let’s Go podcast.

According to CBS, over 100 Los Angeles city firefighters, including Knox, faced suspension without pay for defying the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in September 2021.

Knox expressed his concerns, stating, “Over the past 22 months, without that shot, we’ve been here helping the public. There has never been an issue until the city put this mandate out. Until the city turned us from heroes to criminals. We continued to come out and serve the public.”

Scott Street, the attorney representing the suspended firefighters, argues for due process: “If it wants to terminate them, put them through the proper process.”

Dr. Amy Bohn, who attended a Board of Rights hearing for Knox last week, criticized the decision for its apparent disregard for the evidence and testimonies presented in Knox’s defense.

According to Dr. Bohn, Knox has been without pay for over 725 days due to his stance against the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to let you know that on Monday [November 27], he was removed as a firefighter from his job as a firefighter here in California,” Dr. Bohn said in a video posted on X.

“And the reason why he was removed was because he did not take the COVID vaccine. He did not take the experimental shot, and he’s been without pay for over 725 days. And they decided to make an example of him and removed him as a firefighter,” she added.

“Just because there’s a declaration of an emergency doesn’t mean that that supersedes our human rights.

“It doesn’t mean that they can coerce us or force us to have any kind of medical procedure. And it is our human right to choose what goes into our body. And what happened to John was wrong. Everything that they could have used to protect him, they did not. The hearing itself was a joke.”

Bohn criticized the hearing process, claiming that it dismissed substantial evidence and character witness testimonials.

“They contradicted themselves. They didn’t listen to what people had to say. They didn’t listen to the evidence. They didn’t listen to the character witnesses. None of that mattered,” she said.

The intense pressure on first responders, especially during the pandemic, was highlighted by Dr. Bohn, who suggested that city and state officials ought to prioritize mental health support for this group instead of imposing “ridiculous mandates.”

As per Dr. Bohn, mandates are not only unconstitutional but also a violation of medical and bodily autonomy. The case of John Knox is seen as emblematic of a larger struggle against the overreach by the Democrats and Biden regime in the enforcement of public health measures.

Dr. Bohn concluded her remarks by recommitting to the cause of protecting medical freedom and advocating for rights that she and her followers believe are intrinsic to the fabric of a free society.

