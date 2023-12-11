California Coffee Shop Employees Who Blocked Jewish Customer From Using Bathroom and Berated Her with Antisemitic Comments Are Fired

Three California coffee shop workers at Farley’s East in Oakland blocked a Jewish customer from accessing the bathroom after she raised concerns about antisemitic graffiti scrawled on the walls.

The workers berated the customer and told her, “Free Palestine.”

They also accused her of wanting to use the facilities because “Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own.”

They told the upset woman she had to leave.

After additional back and forth, the staff ultimately allowed her into the bathroom.

As she enters to film the graffiti, one of the employees berates her yet again, saying, “History didn’t start in 1948, lady.”

“Free Palestine. Now please go,” one of the staffers adds.

Appalling. Three employees refuse to allow a Jewish woman into the restrauarnt bathroom. When they finally relent, we see that it’s full of ugly antisemitic graffiti. pic.twitter.com/vRSSRKkdkG

— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 7, 2023

Farley’s East owners, Amy and Chris Hillyard, shared that the employees’ behavior “was shocking and unacceptable” and “they are now jobless due to their actions.”

“We do not tolerate any behavior at Farley’s that makes people feel unwelcome or unsafe. Because this act was not aligned with our values, the employees involved in the incident are no longer employed by Farley’s.”

“Events like these strike fear in the Jewish community and perpetuate the rise of anti-Semitism in our community and around the world.”

“We can and must do better — and this starts with us creating a safe space for anyone who patronizes our coffeehouse.”

Read their full statement below.