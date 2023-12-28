BRUTAL: Fourth Grader Calls Out Nikki Haley to Her Face, Dubbing Her ‘The New John Kerry’ for Flip-Flopping on Trump-Related Issues (VIDEO)

In a remarkable encounter at a town hall meeting Wednesday night, a nine-year-old fourth grader named Adam boldly confronted Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley with allegations of inconsistent positions regarding former President Donald Trump, comparing her to former Secretary of State and current climate czar John Kerry.

Adam, with all the confidence and directness one might not anticipate from a nine-year-old, put Haley in the hot seat.

Adam promptly labeled Haley as “the new John Kerry,” alluding to the former Secretary of State and Senator’s notoriety for shifting stances, a trait that became a notable point of criticism during the 2004 presidential campaign.

He also inquired about Haley’s intentions concerning a potential Trump pardon.

“Nikki, I wanted to ask you, so Chris Christie thinks that you’re a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue. And honestly, I agree with him,” Adam frankly said.

“Do you remember John Kerry from 2004?” Adam added.

“So my question is, how can you change your opinion like that in just eight years? And will you pardon Donald Trump?” he added.

WATCH:

Child roasts Nikki Haley as a flip-flopper straight to her face: “You’re basically the new John Kerry.” pic.twitter.com/G5Hl8LZqj2 — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) December 28, 2023

Neocon Haley, taken aback by the forthright interrogation from someone of such a tender age, praised Adam for his engagement and courage in asking tough questions.

She went on to defend herself against the flip-flopper label, emphasizing that her views on Trump were not swayed by personal feelings but ‘were guided by truth.’

“I don’t hate [Trump], and pro-Trumpers think I don’t love him enough. At the end of the day, the fact is, I’m just telling you the truth like I see it. It’s not personal for me; it’s never been personal. [I’ve said before], I think he was the right president at the right time. I agree with many of his policies, but do I think he’s the right president moving forward? No, we can’t handle the chaos anymore,” Haley said.

She continued, “Chris is obsessed with Trump. I mean, God bless him; he’s a friend. He’s obsessed with Trump. He sleeps, eats, and breathes it every day. I’m thinking bigger than that. If we do that, we’re no different than Trump. What we’re trying to get away from is the idea that we obsess about a person. This is about a country. We’re better than that. We’re bigger than that. So, I am who I am. I tell my truth, just like you told your truth, except I am no John Kerry.”

In response to Adam’s pointed query regarding a pardon for Trump, Haley held that while the premise of innocence until proven guilty was key, pardoning Trump, if he were found guilty, could be in the nation’s best interest. She suggested that such a move would help to heal the country’s divisions and allow for national progress, rather than keeping the focus on an “80-year-old man sitting in jail.”

“He asked if I would pardon Trump, and I’ve answered this before: I would pardon Trump. The reason is, first of all, we don’t know what they’re going to find – innocent, guilty, any of that. And we want everybody to be innocent until proven guilty.”

“But the second thing is, if he is found guilty, a leader needs to think about what’s in the best interests of the country. What’s in the best interests of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country. What’s in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him, so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him.”

Nikki Haley also received backlash after she screwed up with her answer to the Civil War and Slavery question.

Read more below: