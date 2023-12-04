Boxer Ryan Garcia Tells Arena to “Seek Jesus Christ” After Winning WBA Gold (VIDEO)

Boxer Ryan Garcia wasn’t shy about sharing his faith after his 8th-round TKO victory against Oscar Duarte.

During his post-fight interview, Ryan Garcia stated, “I want to give honor to God and give him the glory.”

He continued, “I want everybody in this arena to seek Jesus Christ.”

WATCH:

Ryan Garcia defeats Oscar Duarte via eighth-round TKO Post Fight Garcia Calls For Everyone In The Crowd to Seek Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/jO9T4CTTEc — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) December 3, 2023

Per ESPN:

Ryan Garcia was troubled by Oscar Duarte’s mauling tactics but found the fight-ending shot in Round 8, a check left hook followed by a barrage of punches that earned him a knockout Saturday night in Houston. Garcia, in his first fight since an April TKO loss to Gervonta Davis, heard boos in Round 8 and appeared to have the fight slipping away from him. That’s when he unleashed the left hand that wobbled Duarte and eventually sent him to a knee. Duarte gathered his feet just as the referee’s count reached 10, giving Garcia the knockout win with nine seconds left in Round 8. “I just had to slow his momentum down,” said Garcia, 25. “He was building momentum, momentum, and I was like, ‘Man, I got to cut this off somehow.’ … He was a strong fighter. He took a good punch. … I hit him with some hard shots, and he just kept coming.

Garcia doesn’t just give God praise when he wins, but when he suffered his first loss against Gervonta Davis, he still gave God praise.

In April, after his undefeated streak was snapped, Garcia, in a post-game interview, shared, “No matter what, even if I lose, I want to say thank you, Jesus Christ, for all He does in my life.”

LOOK: