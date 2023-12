Guest post by Grant Stinchfield

Border Patrol agents are now telling us their morale is at an all-time low. No longer do they enforce the law or patrol “the line.” They have been relegated to paper pusher Uber drivers and sandwich makers for those here illegally.

The open border disaster now extends to every city in America. We take you to Chicago, where we uncover a warehouse housing 2700 Illegals.

This as homeless veterans are sleeping outside on the street.

Watch: