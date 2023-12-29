Blinken and Mayorkas Fly to Mexico and Discuss Amnesty for the Millions of Illegal Migrants in the US

Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas flew to Mexico on on Wednesday for a meeting with Mexican President Obrador – for three hours.

You can see from the photo that Tony Blinken is treated with little respect as the Mexican President sat at the head of the table and the top US officials were placed to the side.

Joe Biden has let in more illegal aliens into the United States than the population of New Jersey, the 11th largest state.

And there are thousands and thousands more on the way.

During their three hour photo-o[ the Biden officials discussed amnesty with the Mexican Socialist President.

That ought to really ramp up the invasion!
Speaker Mike Johnson responded to this unbelievable development.

More from Speaker Johnson.

