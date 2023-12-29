Blinken and Mayorkas Fly to Mexico and Discuss Amnesty for the Millions of Illegal Migrants in the US

Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas flew to Mexico on on Wednesday for a meeting with Mexican President Obrador – for three hours.

You can see from the photo that Tony Blinken is treated with little respect as the Mexican President sat at the head of the table and the top US officials were placed to the side.

Joe Biden has let in more illegal aliens into the United States than the population of New Jersey, the 11th largest state.

And there are thousands and thousands more on the way.

During their three hour photo-o[ the Biden officials discussed amnesty with the Mexican Socialist President.

That ought to really ramp up the invasion!

Via Bill Melugin.

NEW: MX gov re: meeting w/ Mayorkas & Blinken yesterday: “The delegations also discussed the benefits of regularizing the situation of Hispanic migrants who have been undocumented for several years and the DACA beneficiaries, who are a vital part of the US economy and society.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 28, 2023

Speaker Mike Johnson responded to this unbelievable development.

At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden Administration’s announcement that Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants. The United… https://t.co/V6jExFVDoV — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 28, 2023

