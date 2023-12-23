Biden’s Far Left Nominee for Labor Secretary Finally Fails Senate Confirmation, is Sent Back to His Desk

Biden’s far left nominee for Labor Secretary, Julie Su, has been ‘acting’ Labor Secretary for almost a year because she couldn’t gain approval from the United States Senate.

Now she may have faced her final attempt at confirmation.

The Senate basically said ‘no thanks’ and sent the nomination back to Biden’s desk.

Townhall reports:

Julie Su’s Nomination Returned to Biden in Latest White House Embarrassment While she’s hardly the first Biden nominee to fail in achieving enough support to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su’s nomination was finally sent back to the president’s desk this week, 281 days after Biden put her forward to helm the Department of Labor. “During her tenure as Acting Labor Secretary, Su refused to answer whether AB 5 was a good law, even though she championed and aggressively enforced the law during her tenure in California,” Kiley reminded in a statement. “President Biden knows Julie Su will never be confirmed, and if Ms. Su remains in power as an unconfirmed Acting Secretary, every action of the Labor Department is under a legal cloud,” he warned. “It is high past time for President Biden to withdraw this failed nomination and choose a qualified Secretary who will perform his or her duties competently and will be on the side of American workers.”

It’s official. We have defeated Julie Su’s nomination for Secretary of Labor. The Senate has “returned” her nomination to the White House without a vote. Su’s failed nomination lasted 281 days, setting a new record. She faced bipartisan opposition because of her disastrous… pic.twitter.com/F0KCYf7OTg — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) December 22, 2023

It’s dead. @KevinKileyCA and his California colleagues have done the nation a great service by stopping this incompetent’s confirmation. “Julie Su’s Nomination to Secretary of Labor Sent Back to Biden’s Desk” https://t.co/SR8u6whN0g — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) December 22, 2023

Julie Su used to work for Gavin Newsom. That should be the first tip as to why she couldn’t get confirmed.