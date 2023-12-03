Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry Announces Global Push for Coal Phase-Out: ‘First Step is Stop Building New Unabated Coal Power Plants’

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, has proclaimed its commitment to phase out coal power plants. This move aligns the U.S. with 56 other nations in the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

“At the UN Climate Summit COP28 today, new members and partners, including the United States, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Iceland, Kosovo and Norway joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), the coalition of national and subnational governments, businesses and organisations working to advance the transition from unabated coal power generation to clean energy,” according to the press release.

“These seven countries commit to not developing new unabated coal power plants and phasing out existing unabated coal plants to keep the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C (34.7 F) within reach. The move underscores a rapid shift towards a coal-free future in many countries despite the energy crisis. The Global Stocktake at COP28 must be a turning point for international action on coal phase-out,” it added.

“The science is clear: to keep the 1.5°C goal within reach, countries need to immediately end the construction of new coal power plants and phase out existing plants by 2030 in the OECD and EU, and by 2040 elsewhere,” PPCA said.

Behind only China and India, the United States allegedly holds the third-largest capacity of operational coal plants globally.

According to the PPCA, the US has not built a new coal plant in over a decade and it is on course to shut down over half of its peak unabated coal capacity in the upcoming years.

Ambitiously, the Biden regime has set a target: a carbon-neutral power sector by 2035—a stark contrast against a backdrop where international agencies like the UN and global entities have exerted negligible influence over China’s coal policies.

“To meet our goal of 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035, we need to phase out unabated coal, and we urge the world to join us in doing so, while working to grow good-paying clean energy jobs,” said Kerry.

“Together with the Powering Past Coal Alliance, we will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities. The first step is to stop making the problem worse: stop building new unabated coal power plants,” he added.

