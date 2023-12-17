BIDEN’S AMERICA: Homelessness in the United States Hits Historic High

In addition to the record number of illegal border crossers that have come into America over the last few years, Biden can now take credit for another historic first. Homelessness is now more rampant than it has been since the government started keeping track.

This is a multi-faceted issue. The economy plays a role, but so do mental health, drug abuse and a lack of new housing.

Remember when all the Democrat activists in the media spent the entire 2020 election talking about how Biden has so much empathy? Take a bow, media bootlickers.

PJ Media reports:

Homelessness Now at Highest Level in U.S. History Another crisis that Joe Biden has been pretending doesn’t exist is the homelessness crisis. The number of “unhoused people,” to use the new-fangled term for homeless people so we don’t hurt their feelings or something, has increased 12% just in the last year. Numbers rose across “all household types, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said in a new report,” reported by Axios. About 650,000 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January, according to the report. That figure represents “the highest number of people reported as experiencing homelessness on a single night since reporting began in 2007,” the report says. Other findings from the report: Black people made up 13% of the U.S. population in 2023, but they made up 21% of the U.S. population living in poverty, 37% of all people experiencing homelessness and 50% of homeless people in families with children.

Asian and Asian American people had the largest percentage increase in homelessness, up 40% from 2022, to a total of 11,574.

Hispanic and Latino people saw the largest numerical increase, up 28% from 2022 to 179,336 in 2023.

Meanwhile, many of our political leaders are bending over backwards to provide food and shelter to people who broke our laws and entered the country illegally. This is going to reach a tipping point and it won’t be pretty.