Biden Reveals His New Year’s Resolution After He Emerges From Dinner in St. Croix… and It’s Shocking! (VIDEO)

by

81-year-old Joe Biden on Saturday emerged for the first time in days while on vacation in St. Croix.

He attended mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted on Saturday afternoon.

WATCH:

Biden waved to reporters outside of church but didn’t answer any questions.

WATCH:

The Bidens ate at Too.Chez, a local catch restaurant, in St. Croix.

WATCH:

Biden told reporters his New Year’s resolution: To be back in St. Croix next year.

Biden’s resolution isn’t to lower inflation, release American hostages, improve life for Americans – it’s to travel back to St. Croix next year!

Typical psychopath and narcissist.

Locals in St. Croix weren’t happy about Joe Biden’s visit to the island.

A boat with a “F*ck Biden” flag was spotted.

WATCH:

