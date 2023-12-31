Biden Reveals His New Year’s Resolution After He Emerges From Dinner in St. Croix… and It’s Shocking! (VIDEO)

81-year-old Joe Biden on Saturday emerged for the first time in days while on vacation in St. Croix.

He attended mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted on Saturday afternoon.

WATCH:

Biden, for the first time on his weeklong St Croix trip, left the beachfront home where he’s staying— he is attending 4 pm mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted. pic.twitter.com/BZo5HUOmdn — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 30, 2023

Biden waved to reporters outside of church but didn’t answer any questions.

WATCH:

Biden waved to reporters outside church in St Croix but didn’t take any questions. pic.twitter.com/7LFHozcsyh — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 30, 2023

The Bidens ate at Too.Chez, a local catch restaurant, in St. Croix.

WATCH:

Biden’s having dinner at Too.Chez, a local catch restaurant, in St Croix pic.twitter.com/6j4c1G0ooo — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 31, 2023

Biden told reporters his New Year’s resolution: To be back in St. Croix next year.

Biden’s resolution isn’t to lower inflation, release American hostages, improve life for Americans – it’s to travel back to St. Croix next year!

Typical psychopath and narcissist.

Asked about his New Year’s resolution for 2024, President Biden in St. Croix said he wanted to come back next year (presumably having won a second term) pic.twitter.com/GFZZYIjgHs — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) December 31, 2023

Locals in St. Croix weren’t happy about Joe Biden’s visit to the island.

A boat with a “F*ck Biden” flag was spotted.

WATCH: