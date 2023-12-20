Biden Campaign Co-Chair is Afraid Democrats Will be Blamed for the Border Crisis – Who Wants to Tell Her?

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from Texas, is a Biden campaign co-chair and she is reportedly worried that Democrats will be blamed for the border crisis. Who wants to tell her that Democrats ARE to blame for the border crisis?

Who exactly does she think deserves blame for this disaster? Everyone knows it is Biden and the Democrats.

How out of touch do you have to be to even think this way?

The New York Post reports:

Biden campaign co-chair Veronica Escobar ‘afraid’ Democrats will get blame for border crisis One of President Biden’s re-election campaign co-chairs has said she worries that growing frustrations over the deteriorating situation at the southern border will hamper Democrats’ prospects in 2024. “People are really frustrated. They want to see order. They want to see government manage situations,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told Politico in an interview published Tuesday. “Unfortunately Democrats are getting the brunt of that right now, and people have brainwashed themselves into thinking that somehow Donald Trump solves this.” During fiscal year 2023, more than 2.47 million encounters were reported along the Mexico frontier — with more than 240,000 migrants apprehended in October, the most recent month for which stats are available, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection. That influx has put a strain on liberal states and cities, where border state governors have directed the new arrivals.

Does she think that thousands of people are showing up at the border every day because of Republican policies?

The current scene at America’s southern border. pic.twitter.com/Oj4DAZiCYi — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 19, 2023

Another record-breaking day at the border. The Biden administration could take action right now to help secure the border. Why won’t they? https://t.co/9JMgrp21Ew — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 19, 2023

Democrats will be blamed for this because it is their fault. They are allowing it to happen.