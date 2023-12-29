Bergquam and Newsome: Buses Now Dumping Illegal Aliens in Western Chicago Suburbs with Free Train Tickets to Downtown Chicago or Anywhere They Want to Go

by
Migrants wait for a train in western Chicago.

Real America’s Voice contributor Ben Bergquam continues to cover the invasion of illegal aliens into America.

Since Joe Biden entered the White House nearly 10 million illegal aliens have entered the US through the open southern border.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) told FOX News recently that Joe Biden has now allowed more illegals into the country than the total population of New Jersey, America’s 11th largest state.

On Friday, Ben Bergquam posted video by Terry Newsome in Chicago showing illegals who do not speak English dropped off at the train station in a west Chicago suburb.

The illegals were given free train tickets to the City of Chicago or wherever in the country they want to go.

Joe Biden is destroying the country. This is the purposeful destruction of America.

This won’t end well.

