Attorney and Former Prosecutor David Clements’ Documentary “Let My People Go” Trailer Released – Coming Soon

This review was first posted at JoeHoft.com. We are republishing with permission

Attorney and former Professor David Clements is set to release his documentary “Let My People Go” in the coming weeks.

The first private viewings of Professor Clements’ movie took place recently in Florida, New Mexico and Colorado. The overall comments were this – “POWERFUL.”

The film features several of the most qualified experts investigating the 2020 election theft: Jeffrey Lenberg, a former Sandia National Labs nation-state vulnerability expert; Dr. Walter Daugherity, renowned computer scientist; Joe Hoft, CPA and auditor, and author of “The Steal” trilogy; Draza Smith, former Sandia National Labs Cyber/Grid security expert; Harry Haury, Cyber Security Systems Expert and co-author of the Help America Vote Act; Joe Oltmann, System Architecture Expert and Tech CEO; Col. Shawn Smith, U.S. Air Force (ret.) former Senior Military Evaluator for Space, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems; Clay Parihk, election systems testing expert and whistleblower; Professor David Clements and professional engineer Erin Clements, who have co-authored one of the most definitive vulnerability assessments of the U.S. election system from numerous audits conducted in New Mexico and their research in other jurisdictions. Several other prominent experts are featured in the film.

Professor Clements says “Let My People Go” endeavors to connect all the dots about the rigged election machines and software, from input to output.

** We will post more information on this film as it becomes available.

See new trailer below: