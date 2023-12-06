Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb: Every Illegal Alien Crossing Border Received $5,000 Gift Card (VIDEO)

Pinal County Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb released a video on Tuesday.

Sheriff Lamb alleges that illegal border crossers in Arizona are immediately given a $5,000 gift card once they step foot inside the United States – and free plane ticket!

They really do win the Lotto when they enter America!

The the House Committee on Homeland Security released a report last week on the massive cost illegal aliens has on the country. According to the committee, the so-called asylum seekers who enter the US illegally are costing the government $451 billion a year.

Sheriff Mark Lamb: We have our government giving people that came into this country illegally $5000 gift card. Hey, folks. Sheriff Lamb here. So I got a truth bomb for you. You know, we see all these people coming across, mostly military-age men coming from China, from Africa, from all over the world, most of them not even being vetted when they come in here. But here’s what’s really going bother you. When these folks come across and they’re processed, they are being given a cell phone, a plane ticket to wherever they want to go in this country, so probably to a community near you and a $5,000 Visa card. So while this Christmas season, you’re struggling to keep your lights on, while you’re struggling to pay your rent, put Christmas presents under the tree for your kids. We have our government giving people that came into this country illegally $5,000 gift cards. That’s the truth, folks. God Bless.

Joe Biden and his handler Obama opened the flood gates. Now they are encouraging the the invasion.