Ammo Prices Are Set to Spike Due to World Wide Shortage of Gunpowder

Vista Outdoor, the parent company to several ammunition makers such as Federal, CCI, and Remington, has warned prices for ammunition are expected to rise in 2024 due to a worldwide shortage of gunpowder.

In a letter sent to customers, Vista Outdoor warned that they would begin to increase prices on all of their ammunition products due to “an anticipated global shortage of gunpowder.”

Vice President of Sales Brett Nelson stated, “Due to world events, our suppliers have notified us of unprecedented demand for and an anticipated global shortage of gunpowder, and thus has increased our prices substantially.”

Nelson did not refer to what world events are causing the gunpowder shortage, but it’s quite clear the War in Ukraine and Gaza has resulted in an increased need for ammo.

Per Newsweek:

Vista Outdoor, a parent company to many firearms businesses, told Newsweek that it will substantially increase its ammunition prices due to “an anticipated global shortage of gunpowder.” The Minnesota-based company confirmed the authenticity of a December 1 letter sent to customers that it would go ahead with an across-the-board increase of its ammunition and gunpowder prices on January 1. “Due to world events our suppliers have notified us of unprecedented demand for and an anticipated global shortage of gunpowder, and thus has increased our prices substantially,” Vice President of Sales, Sporting Products Brett Nelson said in the letter. “We must therefore raise our pricing to help offset those increases.” Companies that will increase their prices include Remington, Alliant Powder, CCI, Federal, SEVI-Shot and Speer.

Remington, CCI, Speer, and Federal Ammunition donated one million rounds of ammo to the Ukraine Armed Forces in December of 2022.